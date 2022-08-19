Analysts Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT at $226.92

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,605,449.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,605,449.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,056 shares of company stock valued at $85,425,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Moderna by 22.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 103.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 79.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 112.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Moderna by 25.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.40. Moderna has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $464.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.