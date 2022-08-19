Analysts Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT at $226.92

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.92.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,605,449.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,605,449.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,056 shares of company stock valued at $85,425,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
MRNA stock opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.40. Moderna has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $464.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
