Brokerages Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) PT at $43.30

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 74,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

