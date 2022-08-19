Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lassonde Industries Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$209.50 and a 1 year high of C$269.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

