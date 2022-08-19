Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Lowered by Analyst

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSFGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TerrAscend in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TerrAscend’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

TRSSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on TerrAscend from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.38 million.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

