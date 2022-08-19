Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Athira Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Athira Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Athira Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.96) EPS.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATHA. BTIG Research began coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.70. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Athira Pharma news, insider Hans Moebius bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hans Moebius purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,695,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,050,788.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,767 shares of company stock worth $39,723. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

