Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Oncology Institute, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TOI)

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oncology Institute in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncology Institute’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oncology Institute’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

NASDAQ TOI opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. Oncology Institute has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 2.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after buying an additional 86,992 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 395,977 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Finally, Triatomic Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 7.0% during the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,621,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,320,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

