agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of agilon health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

agilon health Price Performance

agilon health stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. agilon health has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other agilon health news, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $2,848,919.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,580.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $2,848,919.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,580.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $105,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,501.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,051,251 shares of company stock worth $292,807,649. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in agilon health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 772.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

