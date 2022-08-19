VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) Trading 1.1% Higher

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.42. 139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.