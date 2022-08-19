Gold X Mining (CVE:GLDX) Trading Up 1.4%

Gold X Mining Corp. (CVE:GLDX – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.61. Approximately 99,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 142,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.
Gold X Mining Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$191.45 million and a P/E ratio of -6.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.61.
Gold X Mining Company Profile
Gold X Mining Corp., a Canadian junior mining company, engages in developing the Toroparu Gold Project in Guyana, South America. Its Toroparu project comprises 100% owned Upper Puruni Concession, which covers an area of 53,844 hectares located in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region of Western Guyana. The company also holds Chicharron Project located in the Segovia mining title.
