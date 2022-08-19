Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.46. 5,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 4,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a clinical stage medical device company, develops, patents, and commercializes advanced in-procedural medical imaging tools. The company offers an optical tissue imaging system, an imaging platform, which provides clinicians with the real time ability to assess tissue microstructures during diagnostic, surgical, and pathology procedures.

