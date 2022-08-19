Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,001 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 953% compared to the typical daily volume of 380 put options.

NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.17 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. Hyzon Motors has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HYZN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

