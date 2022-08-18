Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,761,342.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX opened at $299.23 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

