Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

A opened at $142.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

