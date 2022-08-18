Tcwp LLC Purchases New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 155.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $137.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.



