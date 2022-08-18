Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $709,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

PayPal Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

Shares of PYPL opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.62. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.