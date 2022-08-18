Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,129.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,893.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,127.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,520 shares of company stock worth $3,177,212. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.