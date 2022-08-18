Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,821 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of CNI stock opened at $128.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day moving average is $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $104.99 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

