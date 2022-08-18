Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

