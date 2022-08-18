Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,162,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,277,000 after acquiring an additional 587,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,467,000 after buying an additional 581,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kellogg by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after buying an additional 554,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after buying an additional 544,280 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $23,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

K opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,877,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,188,102. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

