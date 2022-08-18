MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

