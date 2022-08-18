MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,421,000 after purchasing an additional 204,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after buying an additional 168,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $100.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.96.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

