3,097 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,097 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in BHP Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 71.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Profile

NYSE:BHP opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.65. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.