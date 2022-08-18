Ascent Group LLC Acquires New Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $314.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.34.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,330,637. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

