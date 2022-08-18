Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,429,000 after acquiring an additional 81,281 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

NYSE:LHX opened at $239.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

