Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 17,666 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,666 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in GSK by 20.1% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 664,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in GSK by 4.0% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,050,561 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,882,000 after buying an additional 118,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.45) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

