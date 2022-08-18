Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 125 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 255.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Twilio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $1,678,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 6.2 %

Twilio stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $373.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Twilio to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,846 shares of company stock worth $844,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

