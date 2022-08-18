Tcwp LLC Buys New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,858 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,437 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.