Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $386,729,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $367.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $193.89 and a 1 year high of $375.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.34.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 4,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total transaction of $1,363,070.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,907,758.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,396 shares of company stock valued at $14,471,365 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

