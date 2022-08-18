Wealth Alliance Sells 486 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at $55,817,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,192,483 shares of company stock worth $26,478,117. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GS opened at $353.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.