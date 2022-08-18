Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $705,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.50.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $362.77 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

