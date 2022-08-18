JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,972 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 214,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 287,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $122.59 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $359.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

