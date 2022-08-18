Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

