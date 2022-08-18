Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,137,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,350 shares of company stock worth $13,276,695 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $133.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

