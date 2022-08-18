Ascent Group LLC Has $633,000 Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHI. Barclays lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

