Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 386 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $743.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $750.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $664.25.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $754.50.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,944 shares of company stock valued at $33,105,798. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

