Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group stock opened at $87.16 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.58.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

