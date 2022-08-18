Buckingham Strategic Partners Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Novartis were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

