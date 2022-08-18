Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $172.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

