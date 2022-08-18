Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Holdings Increased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Shares of RIO opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

