Wealth Alliance Sells 660 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Danaher were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 23,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $17,453,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 102,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,133,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $297.27 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.47 and a 200 day moving average of $269.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

