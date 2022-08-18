JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE JPM opened at $122.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $359.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.