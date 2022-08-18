JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $122.59 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $359.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

