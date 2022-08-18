Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 38,820 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $17,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enbridge by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

