Van ECK Associates Corp Has $19.80 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,742 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $19,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $224,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -221.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

