Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $17,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.01.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

