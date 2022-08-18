Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Seagen worth $19,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.79.

Seagen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $170.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.63. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,972 shares of company stock worth $9,668,243. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.