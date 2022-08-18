1,137 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,021,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,872,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,073,000 after purchasing an additional 701,113 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,909,000 after purchasing an additional 486,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,242,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,702 shares of company stock worth $2,213,579. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

