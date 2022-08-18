The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Lifted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

