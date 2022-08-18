Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 1,221 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1,628.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,538,000 after purchasing an additional 66,721 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $55.28 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

