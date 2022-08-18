Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $288,455,000 after acquiring an additional 701,374 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $22,861,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $13,464,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 72.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after buying an additional 436,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,968,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,938,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,019,699.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,485,164 shares of company stock worth $31,885,090. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

